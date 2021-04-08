Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/08 03:07
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 150 000 1 7 9 0
Washington 410 000 1 6 9 0

Fried, Tomlin (3), Jones (5), Minter (6), Smith (7) and d'Arnaud; Fedde, McGowin (2), Clay (4), Finnegan (5), Avilán (6), Suero (7) and Lucroy. W_Tomlin 1-0. L_Fedde 0-1. Sv_Smith (1). HRs_Washington, Turner (0).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 004 4 7 1
Cincinnati 500 030 12x 11 10 0

Kuhl, Stratton (5), Feliz (7), Bednar (8) and Perez; Castillo, Sims (8), Garrett (9) and Stephenson. W_Castillo 1-1. L_Kuhl 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, González (2). Cincinnati, Naquin (4), Castellanos (3), Stephenson (0), Aquino (2).

Updated : 2021-04-08 04:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident