Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Atlanta
|150
|000
|1
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Washington
|410
|000
|1
|—
|6
|9
|0
Fried, Tomlin (3), Jones (5), Minter (6), Smith (7) and d'Arnaud; Fedde, McGowin (2), Clay (4), Finnegan (5), Avilán (6), Suero (7) and Lucroy. W_Tomlin 1-0. L_Fedde 0-1. Sv_Smith (1). HRs_Washington, Turner (0).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|500
|030
|12x
|—
|11
|10
|0
Kuhl, Stratton (5), Feliz (7), Bednar (8) and Perez; Castillo, Sims (8), Garrett (9) and Stephenson. W_Castillo 1-1. L_Kuhl 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, González (2). Cincinnati, Naquin (4), Castellanos (3), Stephenson (0), Aquino (2).