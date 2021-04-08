Masters Tee Times

|Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Georiga
|All times GMT
|a-amateur
|Thursday
1300 — Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
1312 — Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
1324 — Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
1336 — Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
1348 — Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, a-Joe Long
1400 — Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
1412 — Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
1424 — Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
1436 — Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
1448 — Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
1500 — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
1518 — Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1530 — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, a-Tyler Strafaci
1542 — Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
1554 — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
1606 — Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
1618 — Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
1630 — Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
1642 — Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre
1654 — Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
1712 — Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
1724 — Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, a-Charles Osborne
1736 — Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
1748 — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1800 — Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
1812 — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
1824 — Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick
1836 — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
1848 — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
1900 — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
|Friday
1300 — Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
1312 — Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
1324 — Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
1336 — Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre
1348 — Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
1400 — Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
1412 — Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, a-Charles Osborne
1424 — Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
1436 — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1448 — Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
1506 — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
1518 — Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick
1530 — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
1542 — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
1554 — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
1606 — Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
1618 — Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
1630 — Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
1642 — Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
1654 — Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, a-Joe Long
1712 — Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
1724 — Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
1736 — Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
1748 — Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
1800 — Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
1812 — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
1824 — Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1836 — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, a-Tyler Strafaci
1848 — Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
1900 — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey