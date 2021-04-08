Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Masters Tee Times

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/08 02:45
Masters Tee Times

Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georiga
All times GMT
a-amateur
Thursday

1300 — Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

1312 — Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

1324 — Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

1336 — Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

1348 — Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, a-Joe Long

1400 — Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

1412 — Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

1424 — Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

1436 — Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

1448 — Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

1500 — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

1518 — Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1530 — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, a-Tyler Strafaci

1542 — Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

1554 — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

1606 — Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

1618 — Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

1630 — Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

1642 — Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre

1654 — Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

1712 — Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

1724 — Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, a-Charles Osborne

1736 — Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

1748 — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1800 — Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1812 — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1824 — Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

1836 — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1848 — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

1900 — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Friday

1300 — Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

1312 — Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

1324 — Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

1336 — Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre

1348 — Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

1400 — Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

1412 — Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, a-Charles Osborne

1424 — Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

1436 — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1448 — Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1506 — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1518 — Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

1530 — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1542 — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

1554 — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

1606 — Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

1618 — Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

1630 — Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

1642 — Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

1654 — Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, a-Joe Long

1712 — Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

1724 — Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

1736 — Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

1748 — Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

1800 — Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

1812 — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

1824 — Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1836 — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, a-Tyler Strafaci

1848 — Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

1900 — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

Updated : 2021-04-08 04:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident