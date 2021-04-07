Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Next month's Open de France golf postponed, no new date

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 23:53
Jordan Spieth hits out of a bunker on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in August...

PARIS (AP) — Next month's Open de France golf tournament has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Tour said Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for May 6-9 but can’t go ahead due to a surge of new infections in France. The government recently introduced partial lockdown measures that included school closures and a month-long domestic travel ban.

No new date has been set for the tournament, which is played about 20 km (12.4 miles) southwest of Paris in the town of Guyancourt.

“We will continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year," European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said.

Updated : 2021-04-08 01:52 GMT+08:00

