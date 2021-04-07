Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bills agree to sign OG Forrest Lamp to 1-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 23:48
Bills agree to sign OG Forrest Lamp to 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract on Wednesday in continuing a series of offseason moves to add experienced offensive line depth.

Lamp spent the past four seasons with the Chargers, and was one of two Los Angeles linemen to play every offensive snap last season. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Lamp was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky.

He missed his entire rookie season after tearing a ligament in his right knee during training camp. He was also limited to playing seven games in 2019 due to a leg injury.

Lamp has 18 starts in 25 career games.

Lamp is expected to compete for a backup job on a Bills line that returns all five starters. Buffalo also added Jamil Douglas and Bobby Hart in free agency.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-08 01:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident