Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou ranked as richest man in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou (郭台銘), the founder of Hon Hai Precision, known outside of Taiwan as Foxconn, has retaken the crown as Taiwan's richest person on the Forbes annual world's billionaires.

In its list, titled "The Richest in 2021," Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos took the top spot in the world for the fourth year in a row with a net worth of US$177 billion. Coming in second place was Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a net worth of US$151 billion.

Third on the list, which assessed the wealth of a record 2,755 global billionaires, is LVMH founder Bernard Arnault with a net worth of US$150 billion. In fourth place is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a fortune of US$124 billion.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of US$97 billion came in at fifth place. Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, dropped out of the top five to finish in 6th place with a net worth of US$96 billion.

According to the Forbes ranking, Guo is the 369th richest person in the world and the wealthiest in Taiwan, reclaiming his title which he had lost to the Wei brothers of the Ting Hsin International Group in 2020. In second place in Taiwan and 529th overall is Barry Lam (林百里), the chairman of Quanta Computer, with a net worth of US$5.3 billion.

Coming in at third place in Taiwan and 550th overall was Pierre Chen (陳泰銘), the chairman of Yageo, with a net worth of US$5.1 billion. Just below him in fourth place and 561st overall, is Jason Chang (張虔生), chair of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering with a net worth of US$5 billion.

Rounding out the top five, is Lin Shu-hong (林書鴻), the chair of Chang Chung Group, with a net worth of US$4.8 billion. A total of 35 billionaires from Taiwan made the list this year.