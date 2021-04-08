Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou ranked as richest man in Taiwan

Foxconn founder Terry Gou reclaims his title as Taiwan's richest on Forbes billionaire list

  170
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/08 00:14
Terry Gou speaking at Hon Hai Research Institute.

Terry Gou speaking at Hon Hai Research Institute. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou (郭台銘), the founder of Hon Hai Precision, known outside of Taiwan as Foxconn, has retaken the crown as Taiwan's richest person on the Forbes annual world's billionaires.

In its list, titled "The Richest in 2021," Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos took the top spot in the world for the fourth year in a row with a net worth of US$177 billion. Coming in second place was Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a net worth of US$151 billion.

Third on the list, which assessed the wealth of a record 2,755 global billionaires, is LVMH founder Bernard Arnault with a net worth of US$150 billion. In fourth place is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a fortune of US$124 billion.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of US$97 billion came in at fifth place. Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, dropped out of the top five to finish in 6th place with a net worth of US$96 billion.

According to the Forbes ranking, Guo is the 369th richest person in the world and the wealthiest in Taiwan, reclaiming his title which he had lost to the Wei brothers of the Ting Hsin International Group in 2020. In second place in Taiwan and 529th overall is Barry Lam (林百里), the chairman of Quanta Computer, with a net worth of US$5.3 billion.

Coming in at third place in Taiwan and 550th overall was Pierre Chen (陳泰銘), the chairman of Yageo, with a net worth of US$5.1 billion. Just below him in fourth place and 561st overall, is Jason Chang (張虔生), chair of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering with a net worth of US$5 billion.

Rounding out the top five, is Lin Shu-hong (林書鴻), the chair of Chang Chung Group, with a net worth of US$4.8 billion. A total of 35 billionaires from Taiwan made the list this year.
Terry Gou
Foxconn
Forbes
billionaires
World's Billionaires

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC remains 'most attractive employer' for graduating Taiwanese students
TSMC remains 'most attractive employer' for graduating Taiwanese students
2021/03/31 11:07
Palau president has breakfast with founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn
Palau president has breakfast with founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn
2021/03/30 16:23
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder optimistic about global economy
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder optimistic about global economy
2021/03/12 15:39
Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest US$700 million in Vietnam in 2021
Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest US$700 million in Vietnam in 2021
2021/03/10 16:46
MIH Open Platform E-car to become 'extension of home': Taiwan Foxconn
MIH Open Platform E-car to become 'extension of home': Taiwan Foxconn
2021/02/28 16:00

Updated : 2021-04-08 01:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident