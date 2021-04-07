American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Oakland
|0
|6
|.000
|5
___
Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 7, Toronto 4
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.