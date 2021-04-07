Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 22:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 39 22 42 64 11 16 8 0 7 142 15.5
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 39 19 38 57 20 14 9 1 6 113 16.8
Patrick Kane Chicago 40 14 37 51 7 14 3 0 2 131 10.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 39 13 34 47 19 16 0 0 2 107 12.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 36 27 19 46 16 8 9 0 9 148 18.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 34 14 31 45 23 24 4 0 2 141 9.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 39 15 30 45 -4 12 3 0 3 85 17.6
Brad Marchand Boston 34 18 27 45 14 32 3 2 2 83 21.7
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 38 15 29 44 7 16 4 1 3 112 13.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 38 21 23 44 20 20 6 0 5 128 16.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 40 14 28 42 -2 24 4 0 1 86 16.3
Aleksander Barkov Florida 34 16 26 42 12 8 3 1 4 123 13.0
Mark Stone Vegas 36 12 29 41 18 20 2 0 7 59 20.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 37 8 32 40 -1 6 3 0 2 84 9.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 27 12 28 40 12 2 5 0 0 80 15.0
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 39 13 26 39 2 8 4 0 0 63 20.6
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 39 17 22 39 6 20 4 0 4 102 16.7
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 39 15 23 38 15 7 4 0 4 120 12.5
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 36 20 18 38 10 8 6 0 5 112 17.9
David Perron St. Louis 38 13 24 37 -3 20 5 0 2 106 12.3

Updated : 2021-04-08 00:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident