All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|132
|118
|13-4-2
|12-6-2
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|118
|90
|16-1-2
|9-9-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|39
|24
|13
|2
|50
|130
|110
|16-3-1
|8-10-1
|6-3-1
|Boston
|36
|20
|10
|6
|46
|102
|91
|10-5-3
|10-5-3
|6-2-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|125
|103
|9-6-3
|9-9-2
|6-3-1
|Philadelphia
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|114
|138
|8-8-3
|10-7-2
|3-5-2
|New Jersey
|37
|13
|18
|6
|32
|91
|118
|4-13-3
|9-5-3
|3-5-2
|Buffalo
|38
|9
|23
|6
|24
|87
|131
|4-11-4
|5-12-2
|3-5-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Florida
|40
|26
|10
|4
|56
|132
|108
|14-4-3
|12-6-1
|6-4-0
|Carolina
|38
|26
|9
|3
|55
|125
|94
|13-2-3
|13-7-0
|6-2-2
|Tampa Bay
|39
|26
|11
|2
|54
|132
|97
|15-4-0
|11-7-2
|5-5-0
|Nashville
|40
|21
|18
|1
|43
|102
|115
|11-8-0
|10-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|40
|18
|17
|5
|41
|113
|124
|11-7-2
|7-10-3
|4-6-0
|Columbus
|41
|15
|18
|8
|38
|102
|131
|8-6-6
|7-12-2
|3-6-1
|Dallas
|37
|13
|14
|10
|36
|100
|99
|7-6-7
|6-8-3
|3-4-3
|Detroit
|41
|13
|22
|6
|32
|90
|128
|9-8-4
|4-14-2
|3-5-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Colorado
|38
|26
|8
|4
|56
|137
|87
|17-4-2
|9-4-2
|8-0-2
|Vegas
|37
|25
|10
|2
|52
|119
|85
|14-4-2
|11-6-0
|5-4-1
|Minnesota
|37
|23
|12
|2
|48
|108
|94
|13-4-0
|10-8-2
|5-4-1
|Arizona
|39
|19
|15
|5
|43
|107
|118
|10-8-3
|9-7-2
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|38
|16
|16
|6
|38
|104
|124
|4-9-4
|12-7-2
|2-7-1
|San Jose
|38
|17
|17
|4
|38
|106
|127
|7-7-2
|10-10-2
|6-4-0
|Los Angeles
|37
|14
|17
|6
|34
|100
|107
|6-7-4
|8-10-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|40
|12
|21
|7
|31
|92
|131
|5-12-4
|7-9-3
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|130
|98
|12-6-2
|14-4-1
|7-2-1
|Winnipeg
|39
|23
|13
|3
|49
|125
|107
|11-6-2
|12-7-1
|5-4-1
|Edmonton
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|127
|112
|13-8-0
|10-6-2
|5-3-2
|Montreal
|35
|17
|9
|9
|43
|114
|96
|8-6-2
|9-3-7
|5-3-2
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Calgary
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|103
|124
|9-9-1
|7-12-2
|2-8-0
|Ottawa
|39
|13
|22
|4
|30
|104
|146
|8-7-4
|5-15-0
|4-3-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 1, Washington 0
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 2
Carolina 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 8, Pittsburgh 4
Boston 4, Philadelphia 2
Nashville 3, Detroit 2, SO
Anaheim 5, San Jose 1
Chicago 4, Dallas 2
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.