NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118 13-4-2 12-6-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90 16-1-2 9-9-2 6-4-0
Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110 16-3-1 8-10-1 6-3-1
Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91 10-5-3 10-5-3 6-2-2
N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103 9-6-3 9-9-2 6-3-1
Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138 8-8-3 10-7-2 3-5-2
New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118 4-13-3 9-5-3 3-5-2
Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131 4-11-4 5-12-2 3-5-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108 14-4-3 12-6-1 6-4-0
Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94 13-2-3 13-7-0 6-2-2
Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97 15-4-0 11-7-2 5-5-0
Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115 11-8-0 10-10-1 8-2-0
Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124 11-7-2 7-10-3 4-6-0
Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131 8-6-6 7-12-2 3-6-1
Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99 7-6-7 6-8-3 3-4-3
Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128 9-8-4 4-14-2 3-5-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87 17-4-2 9-4-2 8-0-2
Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85 14-4-2 11-6-0 5-4-1
Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94 13-4-0 10-8-2 5-4-1
Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118 10-8-3 9-7-2 7-2-1
St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124 4-9-4 12-7-2 2-7-1
San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 7-7-2 10-10-2 6-4-0
Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107 6-7-4 8-10-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131 5-12-4 7-9-3 4-5-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 130 98 12-6-2 14-4-1 7-2-1
Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 11-6-2 12-7-1 5-4-1
Edmonton 39 23 14 2 48 127 112 13-8-0 10-6-2 5-3-2
Montreal 35 17 9 9 43 114 96 8-6-2 9-3-7 5-3-2
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 9-9-1 7-12-2 2-8-0
Ottawa 39 13 22 4 30 104 146 8-7-4 5-15-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 1, Washington 0

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 2

Carolina 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 8, Pittsburgh 4

Boston 4, Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3, Detroit 2, SO

Anaheim 5, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-08 00:21 GMT+08:00

