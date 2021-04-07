Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 33 21 10 2 0 44 100 73
Macon 27 20 4 2 1 43 78 54
Pensacola 28 12 12 2 2 28 81 74
Huntsville 27 13 13 1 0 27 77 83
Birmingham 29 6 18 5 0 17 61 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-08 00:21 GMT+08:00

