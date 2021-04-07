All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118 N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90 Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91 N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103 Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138 New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118 Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108 Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94 Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97 Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115 Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124 Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131 Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99 Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87 Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85 Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94 Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118 St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124 San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107 Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 130 98 Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 Edmonton 39 23 14 2 48 127 112 Montreal 35 17 9 9 43 114 96 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 39 13 22 4 30 104 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 1, Washington 0

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 2

Carolina 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 8, Pittsburgh 4

Boston 4, Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3, Detroit 2, SO

Anaheim 5, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.