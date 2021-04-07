THROUGH APRIL 6
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|41
|449
|296
|1284
|31.3
|Curry, GS
|43
|421
|233
|1276
|29.7
|Lillard, POR
|48
|431
|343
|1402
|29.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|448
|229
|1260
|28.6
|Irving, BKN
|36
|391
|126
|1008
|28.0
|LaVine, CHI
|48
|466
|212
|1305
|27.2
|Williamson, NO
|45
|456
|273
|1194
|26.5
|Jokic, DEN
|50
|521
|203
|1318
|26.4
|Booker, PHO
|45
|427
|213
|1164
|25.9
|Leonard, LAC
|43
|404
|220
|1110
|25.8
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Mitchell, UTA
|47
|408
|220
|1195
|25.4
|Young, ATL
|48
|367
|365
|1215
|25.3
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Tatum, BOS
|45
|414
|174
|1129
|25.1
|Fox, SAC
|50
|446
|249
|1231
|24.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|50
|491
|107
|1216
|24.3
|Brown, BOS
|47
|428
|154
|1135
|24.1
|Sexton, CLE
|43
|378
|204
|1029
|23.9
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|275
|419
|.656
|Holmes, SAC
|282
|440
|.641
|Allen, CLE
|209
|330
|.633
|Harrell, LAL
|307
|488
|.629
|Williamson, NO
|456
|730
|.625
|Poeltl, SA
|176
|282
|.624
|Ayton, PHO
|309
|506
|.611
|Plumlee, DET
|198
|327
|.606
|Kanter, POR
|253
|420
|.602
|Capela, ATL
|293
|495
|.592
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|45
|216
|421
|637
|14.2
|Gobert, UTA
|50
|167
|494
|661
|13.2
|Valanciunas, MEM
|43
|176
|360
|536
|12.5
|Kanter, POR
|50
|214
|371
|585
|11.7
|Vucevic, CHI
|50
|101
|482
|583
|11.7
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Sabonis, IND
|47
|120
|412
|532
|11.3
|Jokic, DEN
|50
|142
|403
|545
|10.9
|Ayton, PHO
|49
|158
|371
|529
|10.8
|Randle, NY
|50
|67
|472
|539
|10.8
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|42
|442
|10.5
|Young, ATL
|48
|455
|9.5
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|386
|8.8
|Paul, PHO
|48
|421
|8.8
|Jokic, DEN
|50
|432
|8.6
|Green, GS
|43
|364
|8.5
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|48
|369
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|40
|297
|7.4