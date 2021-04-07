Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 6

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 41 449 296 1284 31.3
Curry, GS 43 421 233 1276 29.7
Lillard, POR 48 431 343 1402 29.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Doncic, DAL 44 448 229 1260 28.6
Irving, BKN 36 391 126 1008 28.0
LaVine, CHI 48 466 212 1305 27.2
Williamson, NO 45 456 273 1194 26.5
Jokic, DEN 50 521 203 1318 26.4
Booker, PHO 45 427 213 1164 25.9
Leonard, LAC 43 404 220 1110 25.8
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Mitchell, UTA 47 408 220 1195 25.4
Young, ATL 48 367 365 1215 25.3
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Tatum, BOS 45 414 174 1129 25.1
Fox, SAC 50 446 249 1231 24.6
Vucevic, CHI 50 491 107 1216 24.3
Brown, BOS 47 428 154 1135 24.1
Sexton, CLE 43 378 204 1029 23.9

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 275 419 .656
Holmes, SAC 282 440 .641
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Harrell, LAL 307 488 .629
Williamson, NO 456 730 .625
Poeltl, SA 176 282 .624
Ayton, PHO 309 506 .611
Plumlee, DET 198 327 .606
Kanter, POR 253 420 .602
Capela, ATL 293 495 .592

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 45 216 421 637 14.2
Gobert, UTA 50 167 494 661 13.2
Valanciunas, MEM 43 176 360 536 12.5
Kanter, POR 50 214 371 585 11.7
Vucevic, CHI 50 101 482 583 11.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Sabonis, IND 47 120 412 532 11.3
Jokic, DEN 50 142 403 545 10.9
Ayton, PHO 49 158 371 529 10.8
Randle, NY 50 67 472 539 10.8

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 42 442 10.5
Young, ATL 48 455 9.5
Doncic, DAL 44 386 8.8
Paul, PHO 48 421 8.8
Jokic, DEN 50 432 8.6
Green, GS 43 364 8.5
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 48 369 7.7
Morant, MEM 40 297 7.4

Updated : 2021-04-08 00:19 GMT+08:00

