All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|_
|3-2
|L-2
|0-0
|3-2
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|_
|3-2
|W-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|_
|3-2
|L-1
|0-0
|3-2
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|1
|2-3
|W-2
|2-3
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|1
|2-3
|L-3
|0-0
|2-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|_
|3-2
|W-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|_
|3-2
|L-1
|0-0
|3-2
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|½
|3-3
|W-2
|0-0
|3-3
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-1
|0-0
|5-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|_
|4-2
|L-1
|4-2
|0-0
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|1
|2-3
|L-2
|2-3
|0-0
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Oakland
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|3½
|0-6
|L-6
|0-6
|0-0
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|L-1
|4-1
|0-0
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|2½
|1-4
|L-2
|1-4
|0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|3
|0-4
|L-4
|0-0
|0-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|W-4
|4-1
|0-0
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|½
|3-2
|L-1
|3-2
|0-0
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|½
|3-2
|W-2
|0-0
|3-2
|Milwaukee
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|1½
|2-3
|W-1
|1-2
|1-1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|2½
|1-4
|L-4
|0-0
|1-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-5
|0-0
|5-1
|San Diego
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|4-2
|0-0
|Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|1½
|2-3
|W-2
|0-0
|2-3
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|1½
|2-3
|L-1
|0-0
|2-3
|Colorado
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|2½
|1-4
|L-4
|1-4
|0-0
___
Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 7, Toronto 4
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
Washington 6, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1
Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.