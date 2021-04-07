All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33 Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43 Bridgeport 14 3 10 1 0 7 28 50

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 24 17 5 1 1 36 76 55 Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42 Texas 22 10 10 2 0 22 71 77 Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40 Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48 Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45 WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63 Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 17 4 8 4 1 13 44 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 22 18 4 0 0 36 75 46 San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78 Bakersfield 22 12 9 0 1 25 75 63 San Jose 20 7 7 4 2 20 55 69 Ontario 25 8 14 3 0 19 80 100 Colorado 18 8 8 2 0 18 55 60 Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Stockton 3, Laval 1

Henderson 2, San Jose 1

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 4

Colorado 5, Texas 4

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.