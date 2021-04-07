Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33
Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43
Bridgeport 14 3 10 1 0 7 28 50
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 24 17 5 1 1 36 76 55
Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61
Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42
Texas 22 10 10 2 0 22 71 77
Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40
Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48
Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45
WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63
Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 17 4 8 4 1 13 44 64
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 22 18 4 0 0 36 75 46
San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78
Bakersfield 22 12 9 0 1 25 75 63
San Jose 20 7 7 4 2 20 55 69
Ontario 25 8 14 3 0 19 80 100
Colorado 18 8 8 2 0 18 55 60
Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Stockton 3, Laval 1

Henderson 2, San Jose 1

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 4

Colorado 5, Texas 4

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-08 00:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident