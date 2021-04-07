Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Golf's French Open postponed due to restrictions

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/07 21:09
The Latest: Golf's French Open postponed due to restrictions

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Golf's European Tour says the French Open has been postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions the government announced last week. The tour says it will work with the French golf federation to try to reschedule it.

The French Open was scheduled for May 6-9 at Le Golf National, which hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The tour said given the travel of players, caddie and TV production personnel coming from an average of 25 countries, it was best to postpone.

The tour said it would try to fill what is now a vacant spot on the schedule.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-07 22:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel