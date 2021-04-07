Alexa
US trade deficit jumps 4.8% to $71.1 billion in February

By MATT OTT , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/07 20:45
The CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sl...

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit grew to $71.1 billion in February, as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports.

The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8% the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The increase reflected a 2.6% decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7% decline in imports, which ticked down 0.7% from January's record high of $260.1 billion.

