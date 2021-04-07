Starting ceremony of Taiwan’s Daja Matsu Pilgrimage to be broadcast in 11 languages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The starting ceremony of the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage Procession, the largest religious activity in Taiwan, will be broadcast in 11 languages for the first time this year.

The nine-day pilgrimage will start on the night of April 9 at the Jenn Lann Temple in Dajia District, Taichung City and return on April 18, CNA reported.

Radio Taiwan International (RTI) will broadcast the ceremony to the world in 11 languages, starting at 8 p.m., via the 17LIVE streaming platform. The broadcast will reach Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

RTI Chairperson Lu Ping (路平) said the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage Procession has been hailed by the Discovery Channel as one of the world’s three largest religious activities, along with Christmas Mass in the Vatican and the Hajj.

The report said the procession will be greeted with a concert featuring Pasibutbut (eight-part polyphony) when it reaches the Xiluo Bridge in Yunlin County at 1 a.m. on April 15.