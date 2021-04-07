Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Starting ceremony of Taiwan’s Daja Matsu Pilgrimage to be broadcast in 11 languages

Daja Matsu Pilgrimage is one of world’s largest religious events

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 21:12
Starting ceremony of Taiwan’s Daja Matsu Pilgrimage to be broadcast in 11 languages

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The starting ceremony of the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage Procession, the largest religious activity in Taiwan, will be broadcast in 11 languages for the first time this year.

The nine-day pilgrimage will start on the night of April 9 at the Jenn Lann Temple in Dajia District, Taichung City and return on April 18, CNA reported.

Radio Taiwan International (RTI) will broadcast the ceremony to the world in 11 languages, starting at 8 p.m., via the 17LIVE streaming platform. The broadcast will reach Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

RTI Chairperson Lu Ping (路平) said the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage Procession has been hailed by the Discovery Channel as one of the world’s three largest religious activities, along with Christmas Mass in the Vatican and the Hajj.

The report said the procession will be greeted with a concert featuring Pasibutbut (eight-part polyphony) when it reaches the Xiluo Bridge in Yunlin County at 1 a.m. on April 15.
Jenn Lann Temple
Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage Procession
Discovery Channel
Pasibutbut
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Belize's incoming ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials
Belize's incoming ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials
2021/04/07 12:06
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/07 09:33
Taiwanese lawmaker exposes wrongdoings at government’s 5G office
Taiwanese lawmaker exposes wrongdoings at government’s 5G office
2021/04/06 21:01
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
2021/04/06 20:57
Taiwan transportation minister eulogizes deceased train conductor
Taiwan transportation minister eulogizes deceased train conductor
2021/04/06 19:34

Updated : 2021-04-07 21:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel