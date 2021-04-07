Alexa
Taiwan reports incursions by 15 Chinese warplanes in one day

Wednesday's list includes 12 fighter jets

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 20:11
Archived picture of a J-10 fighter jet 

Archived picture of a J-10 fighter jet  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 15 Chinese warplanes, including 12 fighter jets, intruded into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) in one single day, reports said Wednesday (April 7).

While incursions have occurred almost on a daily basis for several months, the number of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft involved has sharply varied. Analysts have linked this week’s activity with the move south of China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier.

The planes involved in Wednesday’s incursions were eight J-10 fighters, four J-16 fighters, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes, and one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, CNA reported.

When Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, the Air Force will scramble jets, issue radio warnings to tell the Chinese aircraft to turn back, and deploy its air defense missile system to monitor the activity.
Chinese warplanes
ADIZ
PLAAF
J-10
J-16
KJ-500
Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft

