Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini

No coronavirus variant cases imported from the 3 countries since mid-January

  256
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 20:04
Taiwan is relaxing quarantine measures for visitors arriving from 3 countries 

Taiwan is relaxing quarantine measures for visitors arriving from 3 countries  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From April 10, travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Eswatini will no longer have to stay at a centralized quarantine facility, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday (April 7).

The arrivals will be allowed to stay at their apartment or spend their quarantine at a specialized hotel, according to CECC chief and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中). The change followed a reduction in the number of new coronavirus cases in the countries mentioned, CNA reported.

An additional factor in the decision was that Taiwan had not registered any coronavirus variant cases imported from the three countries for more than two months.

According to CECC data, the most recent variant case to be confirmed from any of the countries was one traveler from South Africa on Jan. 16. The most recent from the United Kingdom was registered on Jan. 3, and from Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, on Jan. 2.
quarantine
pandemic
COVID-19
CECC
Eswatini
South Africa
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 17,000 Taiwanese have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Over 17,000 Taiwanese have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine
2021/04/07 12:19
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
2021/04/06 18:21
Philippines reports record 382 coronavirus deaths
Philippines reports record 382 coronavirus deaths
2021/04/06 18:03
Taiwan reports 2 COVID cases imported from Egypt
Taiwan reports 2 COVID cases imported from Egypt
2021/04/06 14:48
North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
2021/04/06 13:50

Updated : 2021-04-07 21:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel