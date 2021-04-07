Taiwan ends centralized quarantine for arrivals from UK, South Africa, Eswatini

Taiwan is relaxing quarantine measures for visitors arriving from 3 countries Taiwan is relaxing quarantine measures for visitors arriving from 3 countries (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From April 10, travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Eswatini will no longer have to stay at a centralized quarantine facility, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday (April 7).

The arrivals will be allowed to stay at their apartment or spend their quarantine at a specialized hotel, according to CECC chief and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中). The change followed a reduction in the number of new coronavirus cases in the countries mentioned, CNA reported.

An additional factor in the decision was that Taiwan had not registered any coronavirus variant cases imported from the three countries for more than two months.

According to CECC data, the most recent variant case to be confirmed from any of the countries was one traveler from South Africa on Jan. 16. The most recent from the United Kingdom was registered on Jan. 3, and from Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, on Jan. 2.