Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Some Olympic uniforms liable to contain Xinjiang cotton: Report

Olympic contractor HYX sources cotton from Xinjiang, among other locations

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 17:22
Young worker picks raw cotton in Korla, Xinjiang. 

Young worker picks raw cotton in Korla, Xinjiang.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese textile company that sources cotton from Xinjiang will be producing clothing for the next two Olympic games, though the company denies the gear will come from the region, according to an Axios report.

The Hengyuanxiang Group (HYX), which will be producing various off-the-field uniforms for both the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, sources cotton from Xinjiang, among other locations, based on its own descriptions of its products on Chinese e-commerce sites Taobao and JD.com.

Several hundred thousand Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are alleged to have been forced into labor in Xinjiang’s cotton fields; in addition, over 1 million more have been arbitrarily held in the region’s detention centers by some estimates.

While the International Olympic Committee told Axios that the HYX cotton used in the Olympics would be certified as having come from outside China, it neither named the certifying organization nor provided any documentation to the news outlet.

Xinjiang, which produces a fifth of the world’s cotton, is deeply enmeshed with supply chains that are difficult to trace let alone untangle, though as of late companies such as H&M and Nike have been pledging to do so, sparking fierce, state-led consumer backlash in China.

In January, the United States banned the import of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over forced labor concerns, while last month the U.S., U.K., EU, and Canada levied sanctions against Xinjiang officials and entities involved in a host of alleged human rights violations against the Uyghurs.
Xinjiang
Uyghur
cotton
Olympics
forced labor
HYX
IOC

RELATED ARTICLES

North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
2021/04/06 13:50
China says H&M changed online map after criticism
China says H&M changed online map after criticism
2021/04/03 09:15
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
2021/04/01 17:04
H&M slips to loss, pledges to rebuild trust in China after backlash
H&M slips to loss, pledges to rebuild trust in China after backlash
2021/03/31 21:30
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
2021/03/31 17:30

Updated : 2021-04-07 18:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ