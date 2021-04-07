Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

South Africa wins toss, sends Pakistan in to bat in 3rd ODI

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 15:57
Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman, right, plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second One Day International...
South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, middle, celebrates with teammates after running out Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman for 193 runs during t...
Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman, right, plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second One Day International...
Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the second One Day International cricket match between South Afri...
Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman watches his shot hit a boundary to score a century during the second One Day International cricket match between South...

Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman, right, plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second One Day International...

South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, middle, celebrates with teammates after running out Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman for 193 runs during t...

Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman, right, plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second One Day International...

Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the second One Day International cricket match between South Afri...

Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman watches his shot hit a boundary to score a century during the second One Day International cricket match between South...

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the third and deciding one-day international cricket match on Wednesday.

“We looked at overhead conditions and we think in the morning their might be a bit of swing to exploit. Defending here on the Highveld is a challenge," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said.

The home side is missing Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller, who are in India for the India Premier League.

Legspinner Usman Qadir, son of the late Abdul Qadir, will make his ODI debut for Pakistan. He is among four changes for Pakistan.

On Sunday, South Africa leveled the series with a 17-run win. Last Friday, captain Babar Azam’s century set up Pakistan’s three-wicket victory in the first match.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Jon-Jon Smuts, Temba Bavuma (captain): Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan : Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Uman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-07 18:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ