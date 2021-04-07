Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

South Korea's LG to completely withdraw from cell phone market

LG Electronics to become first major smartphone brand to exit global market

  148
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 16:47
LG smartphone (Pixabay photo)

LG smartphone (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. will close its mobile phone business after years of struggling to compete against the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Chinese rivals.

In a statement on Monday (April 5), the Seoul-based company announced that it would completely withdraw from the global smartphone business in July amid declining shipments and mounting losses. The move is set to make it the first major device manufacturer to bow out of the market.

With its global market share having shrunk to just 2 percent in 2020, LG described the closure of its mobile division as a "strategic decision" and said it will focus on other core areas such as vehicle components and robotics instead. It also explained that its withdrawal from smartphones could further strengthen its competitiveness in the long term.

In January, LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok reportedly sent out a message to staff hinting that the company might make a major change in the operation of its loss-making mobile sector. At the time, he assured that at least 60 percent of the employees would be relocated to other divisions.

Over the last five years, LG has seen a rapid decline in its shipments, reaching a total loss of US$4.5 billion, according to Reuters.

Often labeled as a smartphone pioneer, LG was a major player in the early years of the modern mobile phone revolution. At its peak in 2013, the company was the world's third-largest smartphone company based on sales, behind only Apple and Samsung.
LG Electronics
smartphone
smartphones
mobile phones
Apple
Samsung
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
2021/04/06 13:50
Media figure Jimmy Lai convicted over 2019 protests in Hong Kong
Media figure Jimmy Lai convicted over 2019 protests in Hong Kong
2021/04/01 16:10
South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high
South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high
2021/03/26 23:00
Taiwan’s TSMC to produce some of Intel’s 2023 CPU chips
Taiwan’s TSMC to produce some of Intel’s 2023 CPU chips
2021/03/24 12:54
South Korea wants Taiwan’s help with semiconductor shortage
South Korea wants Taiwan’s help with semiconductor shortage
2021/03/19 16:14

Updated : 2021-04-07 18:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ