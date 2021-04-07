Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee to receive 2021 BAFTA Fellowship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced that Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) will be honored with this year’s BAFTA Fellowship at the 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards, which will take place in London on April 11.

On their website, BAFTA pointed out that Lee is a pioneering and revered auteur and “a master of his craft.” The director, who has won multiple BAFTAs in the past, is also a two-time Oscar winner.

Movies of his awarded in various categories at the BAFTAs include “Sense and Sensibility,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” and “Brokeback Mountain.” This year, he is about to bestowed with BAFTA’s highest accolade for his achievements in producing, writing, and directing.

“He is an incredibly versatile, daring, and exceptional filmmaker who effortlessly moves between genres,” said Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee.

“His works not only showcase his technical ability … but also his ability to infuse every story – no matter how epic or simple — with humanizing characters,” Samuelson continued.

“England has been particularly good to me in my career, especially with ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ which was like a second film school for me,” said Lee in a statement announcing his fellowship.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive the BAFTA Academy Fellowship and be counted among such brilliant filmmakers,” he added.

Lee broke onto the international scene with his Taiwanese comedy trilogy “Father Knows Best” in the 1990s. Later, he won a Berlin Golden Bear award for “The Wedding Banquet” and received his first BAFTA for “Sense and Sensibility” in 1996.

Five years later, his success with "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" swept the world, bringing him Best Film Not in the English Language at the BAFTAs.

LGBTQ+ love story “Brokeback Mountain” and 3D CGI epic "Life of Pi" both won him Best Director at the Oscars.

With his upcoming accolade, Lee will join a prestigious list of BAFTA Fellowship honorees, including Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, Mel Brooks, and Ridley Scott.