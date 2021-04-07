Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's Taichung publishes free travel guide to attract Japanese tourists

The e-book version of 'Deep Taichung Guide' can be downloaded from Taichung tourism bureau’s website

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 16:10
(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung's Tourism and Travel Bureau has published an in-depth Japanese travel guide as well as its e-book edition in anticipation of incoming Japanese tourists during the post-pandemic era.

The bureau said on Tuesday (April 6) in a press release that the bureau has teamed up with Japanese publishers and invited journalists knowledgeable in various specific topics, including culture, hiking, food, and fashion, to visit the city and write about their experiences. The guide and its e-book version, titled “Deep Taichung Guide,” is the collection of these experiences spanning one and a half years, and includes topics such as popular snacks, local specialties, popular check-in locations, popular stores, and attractions.

The bureau explained that right after the “Deep Taichung Guide,” which features popular Japanese telecaster Misato Ugaki on the cover, was published, numerous copies were delivered directly to Junkudo and Tsutaya bookstores across Japan. The free books were gone as soon as they were available in Japan, according to the bureau.

Some copies have been distributed to travel agencies and visitor centers in Taiwan. The e-book version can be downloaded from the bureau’s website.

For a list of the city's free and downloadable travel guide e-books written in Japanese, please click here.
Taichung
e-book
Deep Taichung Guide
Junkudo
Tsutaya
Misato Ugaki

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan transportation minister eulogizes deceased train conductor
Taiwan transportation minister eulogizes deceased train conductor
2021/04/06 19:34
Taiwanese, German artists to collaborate in 'monster-filled' puppet show
Taiwanese, German artists to collaborate in 'monster-filled' puppet show
2021/04/06 16:56
Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
2021/04/01 18:04
Central Taiwan city becomes cloud talent incubator with help from Amazon
Central Taiwan city becomes cloud talent incubator with help from Amazon
2021/03/31 12:37
Night market to return to Taiwan's Taichung after 168-day halt
Night market to return to Taiwan's Taichung after 168-day halt
2021/03/29 12:14

Updated : 2021-04-07 16:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop