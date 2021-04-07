Taiwan’s ASRock overtakes Asus for lead in Japanese motherboard market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — ASRock has surpassed Asus to become the leading motherboard supplier in Japan.

A recent report by analyst firm BCN Retail shows that ASRock now controls 37.9 percent of the Japanese motherboard market compared to Asus’ 34 percent. Asus had held the top motherboard position for the past 10 years, the report said.

The results were calculated based on sales data of personal computers and components from major electronics retailers and online DIY shops, which make up 40 percent of the Japanese PC market. Asus controlled nearly 50 percent of the market in June of 2018, but the company has since seen its share slowly drop.

During that same time, ASRock had been hovering around the 30 percent mark. By mid-2019, it was able to close the gap between Asus to 2.6 percent. By February of this year, Asus was standing at 38.4 percent compared to ASRock’s 33 percent. However, in March, ASRock climbed to 37.9 percent while Asus dropped to 34 percent.

According to Wccftech, ASRock now offers higher quality motherboards with feature-rich designs at more affordable prices compared to Asus’ more expensive options. ASRock also released a number of new motherboards in 2021, including the Rock It! series boards for Intel 500 series chipsets and the Z590 OC Formula designed for 11th gen Intel CPUs.