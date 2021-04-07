Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos and videos surfaced on social media this week showing Taiwan's once azure Sun Moon Lake turned into a barren wasteland.

Taiwan continues to suffer from water shortages as it deals with the worst drought in 56 years. Many counties and cities in Taiwan, such as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, and Changhua, have been forced to impose water restriction measures, while Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung are also considering implementing water rationing.

The water levels at Taiwan's usually scenic Sun Mook Lake have hit a record low with some parts of the lake drying up completely. Netizens have been drawn to the drastically altered landscape, posting photos with paradoxical titles such as "Sailing on Land" and the "Sun Mook Lake Prairie."



(Instagram, liliangwang_tw photo)

Instagram user Molly888666, on Monday (April 5) captured photos near the indigenous Thao people's settlement of Ita Thao. She said that the receding waters had exposed a traditional Thao canoe carved out of solid wood that had been sunk for 20 years.

She said that tribe members have tied the boat to the shore to prevent it from being lost again in the event of the sudden rush of water from a major storm. She said that the Thao people will wait until the water returns before they recover the boat.

The Instagrammer was heartened to learn that the Thao will be able to retrieve a cultural treasure but was concerned about the drastic drop in water levels. She urged the public to conserve water, practice proper sanitation, and recycle water resources.



(Instagram, molly888666 photo)



Video of dried lake bed taken by molly888666.