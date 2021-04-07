Taiwan-US team discovers way to slow down coronary artery disease

Taiwanese and U.S. teams made a discovery beneficial to patients of coronary artery disease Taiwanese and U.S. teams made a discovery beneficial to patients of coronary artery disease (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team of Taiwanese and American scientists have found a way to slow down the buildup of fatty deposits in blood vessels which often lead to a dangerous cut in blood flow to the heart, reports said Tuesday (April 6).

Taipei Veterans General Hospital and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University cooperated on the five-year research project with the University of California San Diego, CNA reported.

Coronary artery diseases resulting from fatty deposits or plaque were the second-highest cause of death in Taiwan, accounting for 27.5 percent of all deaths in 2019, behind only cancer, at 28.6 percent.

Using gene therapy on mice, the researchers were able to reduce the inflammation of coronary arteries, cutting the buildup of plaques by 50 percent. The technique could eventually lead to the development of new drugs allowing doctors to intervene before the coronary artery disease had reached an advanced level.

The reduced blood flow to the heart might lead to heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrest in connection with unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, and aging.

The full report by the team researchers was published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States (PNAS).