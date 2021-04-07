US lawmakers suggest having Taiwan fill void left by Confucius Institutes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Republican lawmakers recently penned a letter to the U.S. Department of Education suggesting it to replace China's Confucius Institutes in the country with Taiwan's Mandarin language programs.

As more Confucius Institutes are shuttered at university campuses across the U.S. due to Chinese influence concerns, scholars and politicians in the country are advocating for Taiwan to fill the Mandarin teaching vacuum. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen has said the shift would allow Taiwanese Mandarin instructors to share democratic narratives with American students.

In a letter addressed to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in March, 21 congress members suggested having Taiwan teach Mandarin lessons at university campuses as a "censorship-free alternative" to Chinese cultural centers. Led by Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative Michelle Steel, the signatories urged Washington to expand the U.S.-Taiwan Education Initiative and develop more educational programs with Taiwan to meet the demand for Mandarin studies in the U.S.

Confucius Institutes, which receive significant funding from Beijing, have come under scrutiny in other countries after being accused of trying to advance China's political agenda on campuses. Since 2017, 53 of the 103 Confucius Institutes across the U.S. have been shut down, while eight of the remaining ones are expected to suffer the same fate, according to the National Association of Scholars.