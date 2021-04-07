Singapore consumers spooked by blackened Taiwanese pineapples

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A major Singaporean supermarket chain last week took Taiwanese pineapples off its shelves after netizens and consumers found that some had blackened cores, and similar problems were reported in Japan and Australia.

During a live-streaming broadcast on March 29, Taiwanese media figure Huang Wei-han (黃暐瀚) said five or six of his followers in Singapore, many of whom are Taiwanese expats, sent him photos of pineapples imported from Taiwan that had black cores. During the broadcast, he emphasized that he and his fans were concerned about maintaining Taiwan's reputation overseas and called on the Council of Agriculture (COA) to investigate the cause of the problem and recommended that COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) hold a press conference to provide an explanation.

On April 2, Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao reported that manly local netizens had posted photos of "black heart" pineapples imported from Taiwan. Many consumers also soon reportedly demanded refunds from the Singapore supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice.

The supermarket responded by stating it held a review and investigation into the matter and removed Taiwanese pineapples from its shelves. After it made the announcement, many more netizens made comments on the company's Facebook page including photos of darkened pineapples and demanding a refund.



(Photo provided by reader)

In response to a query by the newspaper, an NTUC FairPrice spokesperson stated that the company is working closely with its suppliers in reviewing and investigating the matter. In the meantime, it stated it would take Taiwanese pineapples off its shelves and that customers with receipts could exchange the blackened fruits with fresh products at any of its stores.

That same day, mothership also reported that many Singaporeans on social media were posting images of Taiwan-grown pineapples with rotten cores. It cited one netizen who had bought two darkened pineapples and complained that the Malaysian-grown version of the fruit was "way sweeter."

On Tuesday (April 6), ETtoday reported that such blackened pineapples were also appearing in stores in Australia and Japan. Chen said that in March of this year Taiwan exported 5,610 metric tons of pineapples, which he claimed was far more than the 969 tons sold in March of last year.

However, he conceded there have been three major problems reported this year, including issues with blackened cores, cardboard box labeling, and the harvesting of the pineapples before they are ripe. Chen said the blackened cores are a consequence of the fact that when China unilaterally banned Taiwanese pineapples, many of the companies that stepped in to fill the shortfall in sales did not have experience in shipping agricultural products.



(Facebook, Huang Wei-han photo)

"They have not done a good job with the cold chain," said Chen. He explained that pineapples normally should be kept at a cold temperature of around 10 degrees Celsius when they are being transported.

He said the "normal temperature" used to store the fruits when being shipped to Singapore, Japan, and other markets was too warm and led to the blackening of the cores. In order to remedy the problem, Chen has ordered all exporters to store the fruits at 13 degrees Celsius, plus or minus two degrees, starting in April.

Chen stressed that as long as the fruits are stored at between 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, there "should be no black heart problem" He emphasized that the problem was not with Taiwanese farmers, but because temperatures had not been properly maintained during transit overseas.

As for the sweetness level, Chen said that the pineapples will be tested to ensure they reach a minimum of 14 on the sweetness scale; if they do not, they will not be exported. Another problem that has arisen is that Japanese vendors have been accused of trying to pass off Chinese-grown pineapples as Taiwanese.

He said the reason is that many producers are still shipping Taiwanese pineapples in boxes that are labeled for shipment to China. Chen said that this problem will be solved by requiring all producers to use new, standardized boxes.

Of the 5,610 tons of pineapples Taiwan has exported thus far this year, 2,906 tons were shipped to Japan versus 624 tons last year. A total of 231 tons were exported to Singapore this year, compared to 148 tons last year, while Hong Kong saw a dramatic increase from 122 tons last year to 2,289 tons this year.



(Facebook, Huang Wei-han photo)



(Facebook, Huang Wei-han photo)