Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads guilty to illegal assembly charges

Two other Hong Kong pro-democracy political activists also plead guilty

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 13:36
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai. 

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong's media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) and two other prominent pro-democracy political figures all pled guilty for allegedly participating in a non-approved gathering prior to their trial on Wednesday (April 7).

The trial was originally expected to last for a week but the three surprisingly pled guilty at the beginning of the court proceedings, Apple Daily reported.

Along with Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人), a former member of Hong Kong's Legislative Council and general secretary of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, and Labor Party Vice-Chairman Yeung Sum (楊森) were convicted over an anti-government rally on August 31, 2019, in protest of the controversial Hong Kong extradition law which led to further erosion of the city's judicial independence.

They were said to have pled guilty and answered the judge's questions in English. Lee even cited a quote from Cuba's socialist revolutionary leader Fidel Castro after hearing the court assistant list their charges.

"I plead guilty, but I did not do anything wrong. History will absolve us'," Lee said.

The media tycoon is awaiting two other trials relating to illegal assembly, including one on Oct. 1, 2019, and the other, a vigil deemed unlawful by Hong Kong police on June 4, 2020, commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, media reported.
Jimmy Lai
Lee Cheuk-yan
Yeung Sum
democracy
Hong Kong

