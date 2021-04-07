Peralta pitches 5 innings as Brewers blank Cubs 4-0

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, center is restrained by Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Travis Shaw, left, and catcher Omar Narvaez, right, after bei... Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, center is restrained by Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Travis Shaw, left, and catcher Omar Narvaez, right, after being hit by a pitch as benches cleared during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Apr... Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Daniel Robertson (28) forces out Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) at second base then throws to first base... Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Daniel Robertson (28) forces out Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) at second base then throws to first base to complete a double play during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) catches a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday... Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) catches a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (20) catches a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as catcher Omar Narvaez (10) also chases ... Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (20) catches a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as catcher Omar Narvaez (10) also chases it during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched five sharp innings, Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Tuesday night to stop a three-game slide.

Peralta (1-0) struck out eight and walked four. Kris Bryant doubled in the fourth for Chicago's only hit of the game.

Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center. Daniel Vogelbach walked with one out and Christian Yelich singled ahead of Shaw's first homer of the season.

Omar Narvaez added a solo drive in the fourth. He also went deep during the Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Cubs on Monday night.

Both benches emptied when Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger hit Willson Contreras with a pitch to lead off the Cubs’ half of the ninth. Contreras, who was beaned in the helmet on Monday, started yelling and walking toward the mound, but was steered to first base by teammates.

The teams milled around briefly on the left side of the diamond, but quickly returned to their dugouts.

Boxberger, who was just activated on Tuesday, then got Anthony Rizzo to ground into a double play. Bryant bounced to third to end the game.

After Peralta departed, Brent Suter worked three innings of near-perfect relief, allowing only a walk to pinch hitter Matt Duffy in the eighth.

Chicago had its best scoring chance in the fourth, when Bryant doubled and advanced to third on Yelich's error. But Peralta struck out Joc Pederson and Javier Báez, ending the inning.

Alzolay (0-1) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings. Chicago had won three in a row.

EARLY DEAL

Milwaukee traded infielder Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves for right-handers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel. Sobotka and Weigel will report to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The move clears the way for 23-year-old Luis Urías to take over as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain (oblique strain) was held out of the starting lineup, but was available off the bench.

Cubs: Contreras started despite being hit in the front of the helmet by a Devin Williams pitch in the seventh inning Monday night. ... C Austin Romine (right knee soreness) is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Thursday, but manager David Ross said he wants to be sure the veteran “feels like he can catch nine innings” before recalling him the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana.

UP NEXT

Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 6.75 ERA) faces Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 9.00 ERA) on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale. Woodruff and Hendricks are trying to rebound from rough opening-day starts.