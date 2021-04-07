Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Belize's incoming ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials

Ambassador Candice Pitts has background in education, development and hopes for progress under economic cooperation accord

By Micah McCartney , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 12:06
Belizean Ambassador Candice Pitts (left) presenting credentials to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday, April 6. (MOFA photo)

Belizean Ambassador Candice Pitts (left) presenting credentials to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday, April 6. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Belize's incoming Ambassador to Taiwan Candice Pitts presented her credentials to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) Tuesday afternoon (April 6).

Upon welcoming Pitts, Wu noted that this is the first time she has stepped foot in Taiwan. He added that he believed she would quickly come to appreciate the beauty of the country's scenery and the friendliness of its people, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement.

Pitts called Taiwan an "important friend" to her country and thanked it for cooperative projects that benefit Belizeans as well as assistance in combatting COVID-19.

She also said Belize has high hopes about the economic cooperation agreement inked last fall to step up bilateral economic relations through lower tariffs and promotion of trade, investment, and technical cooperation. Pitts expressed hope the two partners can move forward on the deal as soon as the pandemic abates.

Pitts is replacing Ambassador Diane Haylock, who had served as the Caribbean nation's envoy to Taiwan since 2016.

As one of her first acts as ambassador, Pitts expressed condolences on behalf of Belize following the deadly train derailment in Hualien Friday (April 2). "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Taiwan as our sister country recovers from this unfortunate accident," she wrote on Twitter.

Pitts got her M.A. at Ohio State University and Ph.D. at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and she has been an instructor at higher education institutions in both the U.S. and Belize. She was elected councilwoman in her native Belize City in 2018, and has been involved in community and national development as well as women's empowerment.

On March 18, Pitts participated in a video conference with members of the Central America Trade Office in Taipei (CATO) to discuss initiatives being planned to promote culture, tourism, and investment in the Central American country as well as bilateral relations and trade.

A former British colony, Belize officially recognized Taiwan in 1989.
Taiwan Belize relations
Belize
diplomatic allies
MOFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Belize ambassador
Candice Pitts

RELATED ARTICLES

Singer-actress Barbra Streisand expresses sympathy with Taiwan train crash victims
Singer-actress Barbra Streisand expresses sympathy with Taiwan train crash victims
2021/04/06 13:56
US declines to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan
US declines to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan
2021/04/02 19:21
Foreign ministry says Taiwan-Palau relations strong
Foreign ministry says Taiwan-Palau relations strong
2021/04/02 11:28
Taiwan allows entry of more international students
Taiwan allows entry of more international students
2021/04/02 08:40
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
2021/04/01 13:57

Updated : 2021-04-07 13:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment