Gogo Herbs Launches Various Eye Health Products to Deal with The Vision Crisis

Vision impairment has become a harsh problem nowadays, and the demand for eye care products keeps rising due to the challenge of young-age vision impairment. To meet the eye care needs of various groups of people such as students, office workers, the elderly, and so on, Gogo Herbs has launched high-quality eye care products from Charenda, Webber Naturals, Jamieson, etc., with various formulations such as the prevention of false myopia, anti-blue light, prevention of AMD, and so on, and help consumers choose the ideal products.









Dietitians Give Tips On Eye Protection For The Challenge Of Young-age Myopia





Due to the heavy burden of study and work, and the easy access of electronic appliances like computers and smartphones, students and office workers are overusing their eyes. Moreover, the decline of outdoor activities and the long-hour screen browsing make the problems of dry eyes, blurred vision, and even decreased vision become the norm. Retinopathy such as myopia, glaucoma, degeneration, and cataract is striking people at a younger age. In addition, some eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, are closely related to factors such as sedentary life, poor eating habits, and obesity.

The Dietitians of Gogo Herbs pointed out that, in addition to the problems of eye using and lifestyle habits, many people still have the problem of nutritional imbalance, and nutrition is also the key to protecting eyesight. They suggest that you could intake these nutrients in an appropriate amount:

A. Lutein and Zeaxanthin: They are antioxidants that help to protect eye tissues, form macular pigment in eye tissues, and filter blue light that may harm the macula. Leafy green vegetables (such as leaves of sweet potato, kale, spinach, etc.) are the best sources of lutein and zeaxanthin.

B. Omega-3 fatty acids: They help to protect the retina and maintain retinal function, improve the eye's oil film, and relieving symptoms or signs of dry eye. The best sources omega-3 are mackerel, sardines, oysters, salmon, shrimp, etc.

C. Anthocyanins: Anthocyanins are powerful natural antioxidants that help promote blood circulation in the eyes, enhance the function of the photoreceptor cells of the eyes, and enhance visual acuity. Anthocyanins can be ingested from purple-blue fruits and vegetables such as grapes, blueberries, eggplants, cherries, etc.

D. Astaxanthin: Astaxanthin is also a powerful antioxidant substance, which can promote blood circulation, relax the ciliary muscles, and help to remove free radicals in the body, thus it helps to improve the quality of vision. Astaxanthin can be ingested from salmon, crab, and shrimp.

E. Vitamins and minerals: Protecting eyesight requires complete and balanced nutrition, such as vitamins A, B, C, E and dietary minerals such as selenium, zinc, etc., which help to maintain retinal health and protect eyesight, so it is necessary to maintain a balanced diet in your daily lives.

The Demand Of Eye Health Products Continues Rising





According to a WHO report in 2019, more than 2.2 billion people around the world have a vision impairment, of whom at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed. In spite of the rising alarm of the vision crisis, the dependence on electronic appliances continues to grow. What's more, most office workers need to work on the computer for at least 7 hours. Under these circumstances, the demand for eye health products is accelerating. Persistence Market Research showed that until 2024, the global market value of eye health will exceed 2.55 billion euros.

The CEO of Gogo Herbs said that orders for eye health products from Gogo Herbs are increasing at a rate of about 10% each year, and products with blue light and dry eyes protection formula are loved by youngsters. "For most Hong Kong citizens, suffering visual stress is inevitable, or at least it cannot be changed soon. In addition to the problems of an unbalanced diet and insufficient sleep, more and more people purchased eye health products to keep their eyesight from worsening.", the CEO of Gogo Herbs said. And he pointed out that the elderly are also a group that urgently needs targeted eye health products. "Hong Kong citizens are getting more conscious about their health than ever before, and there are more people aware of the harm of AMD (age-related macular degeneration), thus the sales of products that protect the macular area of the retina have also increased.", he said.

Different Requirements For Eye Care Should Be Taken Into Consideration





Although there is a huge demand for eye health products, the requirements for eye care are various. Therefore, eye care products are becoming diversified. Take Gogo Herbs as an example, it provides different formulas of eye health supplements on its online store to meet the needs of different people:

A. Students who suffer from vision stress: The online store provides eye care concentrated essence tablets with ingredients such as anthocyanins and lutein. These eye care supplements help to prevent pseudomyopia and strengthen the immune system, such as Charenda – Lutein 30 + Blueberry 10000 Concentrated Essence Tablets and so on.

B. Office workers who work on electronic appliances: Products with comprehensive anti-blue light and dry eye formulas can help reduce the damage of electronic appliances to the eyes and relieve eye strain, such as Webber Naturals - Blue Light & Dry Eyes Protection Formula Lutein, Zeaxanthin & Omega-3 softgels and so on.

C. Elderly people: Many elderly people need to take lutein and zeaxanthin to prevent AMD, and the online store provides lutein and zeaxanthin supplements to help them protect their eyes, such as Webber naturals - Lutein Extra Strength softgels and so on.

D. People who want to remain nice eyesight: There are other eye care supplements on the online store that can help to relieve eye strain, such as Webber Naturals Blueberry Plus with Bilberry Capsules and so on.

For each product, the online store of Gogo Herbs is also listed detailed information about the product's benefits, ingredients, recommended dosage, warning, and so on. The CEO of Gogo Herbs said, "Although many consumers have already known some nutrients and their benefits, they often confused about which formula of supplements is best for them, and these measures will help them purchase the most suitable products".

Although there is a bright future of the eye care market, winning the long-lasting trust and love of consumers requires the unremitting efforts of health care product companies. In this regard, the CEO of Gogo Herbs said that they will continue to "counter changes with consistency" in the future. In order to meet the real needs of consumers, they will continue to focus on the ingredients and formulas of the products, to provide consumers with the most matching products.





About Gogo Herbs

Gogo Herbs is a Hong Kong health product platform that gathers natural and high-quality health products from the globe. In addition to the symbol of healthy living, Gogo Herbs also represents the attitude of healthy living. https://gogoherbs.com/en/