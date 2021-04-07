Alexa
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State's top scorer, says he'll transfer

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 07:36
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rasir Bolton, Iowa State's leading scorer this past season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be looking to play at his third school in four years.

Bolton left Penn State in 2019 after then-coach Patrick Chambers made a race-tinged comment to Bolton. Chambers resigned in October 2020.

Bolton averaged 15.5 points per game for an Iowa State team that won only two games. Coach Steve Prohm was fired, replaced by T.J. Otzelberger.

In announcing his plan to transfer, Bolton tweeted, “On March 11th I stated my continued commitment to CyclONEnation, I later learned that every decision is not ours to make.”

Bolton started 50 of 51 games in two seasons at Iowa State and averaged 15 points, four rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The native of Petersburg, Virginia, will have one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Updated : 2021-04-07 08:56 GMT+08:00

