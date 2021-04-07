Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled planes, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes

  132
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/04/07 09:33
Chinese J-16 (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (April 6), marking the fourth such intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled planes, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF aircraft.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. In recent weeks, China has stepped up its harassment by including fighter jets (J-10s and J-16s) in their identification zone intrusions.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray-zone tactics are defined as “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese KJ-500 (MND photo)

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 REECE (MND photo)

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on April 6 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Ministry of National Defense
MND
PLAAF planes
gray-zone tactics

RELATED ARTICLES

10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/06 14:10
Sky Bow III missiles completed ahead of schedule: Taiwan's defense ministry
Sky Bow III missiles completed ahead of schedule: Taiwan's defense ministry
2021/03/31 15:20
10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/30 12:55
Taiwan’s indigenous ground-based missile has far-strike capabilities
Taiwan’s indigenous ground-based missile has far-strike capabilities
2021/03/25 14:33
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/23 12:34

Updated : 2021-04-07 10:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment