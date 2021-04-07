Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stanford point guard Kiana Williams declares for WNBA draft

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 06:39
Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) cuts down the net after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tou...
Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) celebrates during the first half of the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college ba...

Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) cuts down the net after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tou...

Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) celebrates during the first half of the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college ba...

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford point guard Kiana Williams is declaring herself eligible for the WNBA draft.

The school announced Williams' decision Tuesday, a day after the Cardinal returned home from San Antonio with the program's first NCAA championship in 29 years.

Aari McDonald of NCAA Tournament runner-up Arizona, Stanford's Pac-12 rival, had already said she would enter the draft.

Williams, who captured the title in her hometown, passed Candice Wiggins to become Stanford's career 3-point leader and finished with 311. She led the Cardinal with 14.0 points per game, 3.1 assists, 82 3-pointers while playing a team-high 32.3 minutes.

“I am thrilled for Kiana as she is set to embark on this next chapter of her life,” Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer said. “I have loved coaching her over the past four years and am very proud of both the player and person that she has become.”

Williams never missed a game during her four-year career, making 128 straight starts to finish her time on The Farm among her 137 total games.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-07 08:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment