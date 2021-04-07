Alexa
At Disney World, smiles won't be hidden for much longer

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/07 05:26
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won't have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos, the company said on its website.

The change tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about. The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Workers and visitors have been required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers while in line ever since the Florida theme park resort reopened last summer after closing for more than two months because of the pandemic.

Updated : 2021-04-07 07:25 GMT+08:00

