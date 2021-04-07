Alexa
Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 05:21
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .667; Mullins, Baltimore, .588; Arraez, Minnesota, .538; Martinez, Boston, .533; Gurriel, Houston, .500; Merrifield, Kansas City, .500; Bregman, Houston, .471; Grichuk, Toronto, .462; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .438; Lopez, Kansas City, .429.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 9; Brantley, Houston, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Dahl, Texas, 5; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 5; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Simmons, Minnesota, 5; 14 tied at 4.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Tucker, Houston, 8; Walsh, Los Angeles, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Bregman, Houston, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Arraez, Minnesota, 7; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 7; 10 tied at 6.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Mercedes, Chicago, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 9 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Baddoo, Detroit, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Cruz, Minnesota, 2; Walsh, Los Angeles, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

STOLEN BASES_Moore, Seattle, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING_25 tied at 1-0.

ERA_14 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10; Matz, Toronto, 9; Rodón, Chicago, 9; Cole, New York, 8; Giolito, Chicago, 8; Houck, Boston, 8; Kopech, Chicago, 8; Luzardo, Oakland, 8; Lyles, Texas, 8.

Updated : 2021-04-07 07:22 GMT+08:00

