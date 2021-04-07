Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/07 04:39
Stocks edged lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached a day earlier.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Tuesday after wavering between gains and losses throughout the afternoon. Technology and health care stocks led the way lower. The churn that has been occurring within the market lately comes as Wall Street assesses the health and speed of the economic recovery. I

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.97 points, or 0.1%, to 4,073.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.95 points, or 0.3%, to 33,430.24.

The Nasdaq fell 7.21 points, or 0.1%, to 13,698.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.73 points, or 0.3% to 2,259.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 54.07 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 277.03 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 218.27 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.25 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 317.87 points, or 8.5%.

The Dow is up 2,823.76 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 810.10 points, or 6.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 284.30 points, or 14.4%.

Updated : 2021-04-07 05:58 GMT+08:00

