San Jose State hires Tim Miles as basketball coach

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 04:42
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has hired former Nebraska coach Tim Miles to take over the Spartans' struggling program.

Athletic director Marie Tuite announced the decision Tuesday, pointing to Miles' experience building programs at Colorado State and Nebraska.

Miles ended NCAA Tournament droughts at both those schools and had a 187-202 record in five seasons at Colorado State and seven at Nebraska. He also coached at lower levels at Mayville State, Southwest Minnesota State and North Dakota State, which made the transition to Division I under his leadership.

Miles has a 399-334 career record in 24 seasons.

Miles took Colorado State to its first NCAA Tournament in nine years in his final season with the Rams in 2012 and then led Nebraska to its first tournament trip in 16 years in his second season with the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska made it to the NIT in 2018 and '19 before Miles was fired.

San Jose State fired coach Jean Prioleau after he went 5-16 in his fourth season at the school. Prioleau had a 20-93 mark for the Spartans, who haven't had a winning season since 2010-11 and failed to reach the 10-win mark in nine of the past 10 seasons.

Updated : 2021-04-07 05:58 GMT+08:00

