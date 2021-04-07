Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Group seeks protections for small businesses from behemoths

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 02:35
Group seeks protections for small businesses from behemoths

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of small and independent businesses are joining together to push for more protection against behemoth corporations threatening to stamp them out.

The new coalition, named Small Business Rising, is seeking changes to federal policies that they claim favor large businesses like Amazon and put them at a competitive disadvantage.

The group wants policymakers to break up and regulate technology monopolies; make antitrust laws stronger and easier to enforce, as well as take a closer look at large-scale mergers.

Coalition members include the American Booksellers Association, American Independent Business Alliance, Main Street Alliance and the National Grocers Association.

Updated : 2021-04-07 04:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel