Villanova forward Cole Swider transferring to Syracuse

By Associated Press
2021/04/07 02:26
Villanova forward Cole Swider transferring to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Villanova forward Cole Swider has signed a financial aid agreement with Syracuse and will join the men’s basketball program after three seasons with the Wildcats, the Orange announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Swider appeared in 77 games with 17 starts for the Wildcats and has two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and converted 35 of 87 (40.2%) from the arc this past season.

Villanova finished 18-7 and was ranked No. 18 in the final AP poll in mid-March. The Wildcats won NCAA Tournament games against Winthrop and North Texas before losing to eventual champion Baylor in the round of 16.

Updated : 2021-04-07 04:22 GMT+08:00

