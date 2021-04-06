Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NCAA baseball, softball regional hosts to be predetermined

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 23:38
NCAA baseball, softball regional hosts to be predetermined

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I baseball and softball tournaments will have predetermined sites for regionals and super regionals as a safeguard against COVID-19.

In a recent memo to Division I baseball and softball administrators, NCAA sports directors said schools are invited to bid to be among 16 regional hosts in each sport. Those sites will be announced the week of April 26 for softball and the week of May 10 for baseball.

Eight super-regional sites will be selected from among the 16 regional sites.

Traditionally, regionals are awarded to the top 16 seeds announced the day before the 64-team tournament fields are announced. The eight highest advancing seeds typically host super regionals.

The rationale for predetermining sites, according to the memo, is that additional time is needed to prepare them for COVID-19 testing procedures.

The eight super regional winners in softball will play in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City beginning June 3. The eight advancing baseball teams play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 19.

Updated : 2021-04-07 01:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash