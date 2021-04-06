Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Trinidad prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 22:57
Trinidad prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

Rowley was tested after experiencing flu-like symptoms on Monday, according to a government statement. He is isolated and under medical supervision, officials said, offering no other details.

Rowley had spent the Easter holidays in Tobago and was scheduled to be vaccinated on Tuesday, the same day the twin-island nation launched its vaccination program after receiving more than 33,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

The country of 1.2 million people has reported more than 8,000 cases and 145 deaths.

Updated : 2021-04-07 01:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
British man dies after mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash