EMA official sees thrombosis link with AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency is expected to update its advice amid new concerns about a link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots.

A senior official in the agency said in an interview published on Tuesday that there seemed to be a connection, although it was unclear how this happened.

What were the official's comments?

"In my opinion, we can say it now, it is clear there is a link with the vaccine. But we still do not know what causes this reaction," EMA head of vaccines Marco Cavaleri told Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper.

"In the next few hours, we will say that there is a connection, but we still have to understand how this happens," Cavaleri said.

"It is now increasingly difficult to say that there is no cause-and-effect relationship between vaccination with AstraZeneca and very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low platelet counts," he added.

The EMA has said a causal link is possible, and that it will provide an updated assessment later this week.

"We are trying to get a precise picture of what is happening, to define in detail this syndrome due to the vaccine," Cavaleri said.

He added: "Among the vaccinated, there are more cases of cerebral thrombosis... among young people than we would expect."

Caveleri did not think the regulator would be in a position this week to indicate for which age range the AstraZeneca shot should be used.

Questions still to be settled

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said the EMA would provide an updated assessment later on Wednesday.

Concerns about serious blood clots in a tiny minority of cases have undermined confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Several EU countries including France, Italy, and Germany — the bloc's three largest countries by population — either suspended or limited the use of the vaccine before the EMA declared that the benefits outweighed the risks and it should remain in use.

The UK's health regulator on Saturday said there were seven fatalities out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. More than 18 million people have received the jab in the UK so far.

