All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|L-1
|0-0
|3-1
|Toronto
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|0-0
|3-1
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|1
|2-2
|W-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|1
|2-2
|L-2
|0-0
|2-2
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|2
|1-3
|W-1
|1-3
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|1
|2-2
|L-2
|2-2
|0-0
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1½
|2-3
|W-1
|0-0
|2-3
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|2
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|L-1
|0-0
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|W-3
|4-1
|0-0
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|1
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|2
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
|Oakland
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|3½
|0-5
|L-5
|0-5
|0-0
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|4-0
|W-4
|4-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|½
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|2½
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|1-3
|0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|2
|0-3
|L-3
|0-0
|0-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|3-1
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|3-1
|0-0
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|0-0
|1-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|W-4
|0-0
|4-1
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|_
|3-2
|L-2
|3-2
|0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|1½
|1-3
|W-1
|0-0
|1-3
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
___
Minnesota 15, Detroit 6
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
Toronto 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0
Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 4, Miami 1
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.