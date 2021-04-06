Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/06 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 1 .750 _
Toronto 3 1 .750 _
New York 2 2 .500 1
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 3 1 .750 _
Minnesota 3 1 .750 _
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 2 3 .400
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
Seattle 2 2 .500
Texas 1 3 .250
Oakland 0 5 .000 4

___

Monday's Games

Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-06 23:46 GMT+08:00

