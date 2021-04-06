American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Toronto
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Oakland
|0
|5
|.000
|4
___
Minnesota 15, Detroit 6
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
Toronto 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0
Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.