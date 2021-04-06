Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 1 .750 _
Toronto 3 1 .750 _
New York 2 2 .500 1
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 3 1 .750 _
Minnesota 3 1 .750 _
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 2 3 .400
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
Seattle 2 2 .500
Texas 1 3 .250
Oakland 0 5 .000 4

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 2
New York 0 1 .000
Miami 1 3 .250 3
Atlanta 0 3 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 _
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _
St. Louis 2 2 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
San Diego 3 2 .600 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500
Arizona 1 3 .250
Colorado 1 3 .250

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-06 23:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan