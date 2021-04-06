|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|31
|23
|5
|3
|66
|21
|74
|Man United
|30
|17
|9
|4
|58
|33
|60
|Leicester
|30
|17
|5
|8
|53
|34
|56
|West Ham
|30
|15
|7
|8
|48
|37
|52
|Chelsea
|30
|14
|9
|7
|46
|30
|51
|Tottenham
|30
|14
|7
|9
|51
|32
|49
|Liverpool
|30
|14
|7
|9
|51
|36
|49
|Everton
|29
|14
|5
|10
|41
|38
|47
|Aston Villa
|29
|13
|5
|11
|42
|31
|44
|Arsenal
|30
|12
|6
|12
|40
|35
|42
|Leeds
|30
|13
|3
|14
|47
|48
|42
|Crystal Palace
|30
|10
|8
|12
|32
|48
|38
|Southampton
|30
|10
|6
|14
|39
|53
|36
|Wolverhampton
|30
|9
|8
|13
|30
|41
|35
|Burnley
|30
|8
|9
|13
|24
|40
|33
|Brighton
|30
|7
|11
|12
|33
|38
|32
|Newcastle
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|50
|29
|Fulham
|31
|5
|11
|15
|24
|41
|26
|West Brom
|30
|4
|9
|17
|25
|59
|21
|Sheffield United
|30
|4
|2
|24
|17
|52
|14
___
Chelsea 2, West Brom 5
Leeds 2, Sheffield United 1
Leicester 0, Man City 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 3
Southampton 3, Burnley 2
Newcastle 2, Tottenham 2
Aston Villa 3, Fulham 1
Man United 2, Brighton 1
Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Wolverhampton 2, West Ham 3
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 7 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leicester, 9:05 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|39
|25
|9
|5
|57
|28
|84
|Watford
|40
|23
|10
|7
|57
|27
|79
|Brentford
|38
|19
|12
|7
|66
|40
|69
|Swansea
|39
|20
|9
|10
|45
|31
|69
|Barnsley
|40
|20
|8
|12
|52
|44
|68
|Reading
|40
|19
|9
|12
|56
|43
|66
|Bournemouth
|39
|18
|11
|10
|60
|38
|65
|Cardiff
|40
|16
|10
|14
|55
|43
|58
|Millwall
|40
|14
|16
|10
|41
|37
|58
|Middlesbrough
|40
|16
|9
|15
|48
|43
|57
|Stoke
|40
|14
|13
|13
|45
|44
|55
|QPR
|39
|14
|11
|14
|43
|46
|53
|Luton Town
|39
|14
|8
|17
|32
|45
|50
|Bristol City
|40
|15
|4
|21
|40
|55
|49
|Nottingham Forest
|40
|12
|12
|16
|34
|39
|48
|Preston
|40
|14
|6
|20
|41
|50
|48
|Blackburn
|40
|12
|10
|18
|50
|45
|46
|Huddersfield
|38
|11
|10
|17
|42
|53
|43
|Derby
|40
|11
|10
|19
|30
|45
|43
|Coventry
|39
|10
|12
|17
|35
|52
|42
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|11
|18
|29
|50
|41
|Rotherham
|36
|10
|5
|21
|38
|51
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|39
|11
|8
|20
|33
|48
|35
|Wycombe
|40
|8
|9
|23
|29
|61
|33
___
Bournemouth 3, Middlesbrough 1
Bristol City 0, Stoke 2
Cardiff 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Derby 2, Luton Town 0
Millwall 1, Rotherham 0
Preston 1, Norwich 1
QPR 3, Coventry 0
Watford 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wycombe 1, Blackburn 0
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Birmingham 1, Swansea 0
Huddersfield 1, Brentford 1
Middlesbrough 1, Watford 1
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 2
Coventry 3, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 1, Barnsley 2
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Reading 3, Derby 1
Rotherham 0, Wycombe 3
Stoke 1, Millwall 2
Swansea 0, Preston 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cardiff 0
Brentford vs. Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea, 1 p.m.
Rotherham vs. QPR, 2 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|40
|23
|7
|10
|68
|32
|76
|Peterborough
|39
|22
|7
|10
|67
|38
|73
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|14
|5
|59
|29
|71
|Portsmouth
|38
|19
|7
|12
|56
|40
|64
|Blackpool
|37
|18
|9
|10
|50
|33
|63
|Lincoln
|37
|18
|8
|11
|55
|40
|62
|Charlton
|38
|16
|11
|11
|55
|50
|59
|Ipswich
|38
|17
|8
|13
|41
|38
|59
|Gillingham
|40
|17
|7
|16
|56
|54
|58
|Doncaster
|37
|17
|6
|14
|54
|48
|57
|Accrington Stanley
|38
|16
|9
|13
|51
|52
|57
|Oxford United
|39
|16
|8
|15
|53
|48
|56
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|15
|9
|15
|55
|54
|54
|Crewe
|38
|15
|9
|14
|47
|48
|54
|Fleetwood Town
|39
|14
|11
|14
|42
|33
|53
|Plymouth
|40
|14
|10
|16
|50
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|37
|12
|13
|12
|43
|42
|49
|Burton Albion
|38
|12
|9
|17
|48
|62
|45
|Northampton
|40
|10
|9
|21
|33
|57
|39
|Swindon
|39
|11
|4
|24
|45
|69
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|10
|7
|23
|39
|63
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|38
|8
|12
|18
|36
|61
|36
|Wigan
|39
|9
|8
|22
|39
|66
|35
|Rochdale
|38
|7
|12
|19
|47
|69
|33
___
Gillingham 1, Wigan 0
Doncaster 0, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Hull 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Portsmouth 2, Rochdale 1
Sunderland 3, Oxford United 1
Swindon 0, Blackpool 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Blackpool 4, Gillingham 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Doncaster 1
Burton Albion 2, Swindon 1
Hull 3, Northampton 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Crewe 2
Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Peterborough 1, Sunderland 1
Rochdale 0, Ipswich 0
Shrewsbury 3, Plymouth 0
Wigan 0, Portsmouth 1
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 1 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 1:30 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley, 2 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 2 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 2 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cambridge United
|40
|21
|8
|11
|60
|37
|71
|Cheltenham
|39
|20
|9
|10
|53
|35
|69
|Tranmere
|39
|18
|10
|11
|52
|47
|64
|Bolton
|39
|18
|10
|11
|48
|44
|64
|Forest Green
|39
|17
|11
|11
|50
|44
|62
|Morecambe
|38
|18
|8
|12
|53
|51
|62
|Newport County
|38
|17
|9
|12
|48
|39
|60
|Exeter
|38
|15
|12
|11
|60
|43
|57
|Leyton Orient
|39
|16
|9
|14
|44
|40
|57
|Salford
|38
|14
|13
|11
|44
|31
|55
|Bradford
|38
|15
|10
|13
|45
|43
|55
|Carlisle
|37
|16
|6
|15
|51
|44
|54
|Stevenage
|40
|12
|17
|11
|35
|34
|53
|Crawley Town
|39
|14
|10
|15
|49
|53
|52
|Port Vale
|40
|14
|8
|18
|52
|52
|50
|Harrogate Town
|39
|14
|7
|18
|40
|44
|49
|Oldham
|40
|13
|9
|18
|59
|66
|48
|Scunthorpe
|37
|13
|7
|17
|38
|45
|46
|Mansfield Town
|40
|9
|18
|13
|45
|51
|45
|Walsall
|39
|8
|19
|12
|39
|46
|43
|Barrow
|38
|11
|9
|18
|45
|48
|42
|Colchester
|40
|8
|17
|15
|37
|54
|41
|Southend
|39
|8
|11
|20
|23
|52
|35
|Grimsby Town
|39
|7
|13
|19
|30
|57
|34
___
Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 0
Bolton 0, Colchester 0
Scunthorpe 0, Crawley Town 0