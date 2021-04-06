All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 38 25 9 4 54 132 117 N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 Boston 35 19 10 6 44 98 89 Philadelphia 37 18 14 5 41 112 134 N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 New Jersey 36 13 17 6 32 88 113 Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 39 26 9 4 56 130 103 Tampa Bay 38 26 10 2 54 130 93 Carolina 37 25 9 3 53 120 92 Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 Dallas 36 13 13 10 36 98 95 Columbus 40 14 18 8 36 98 129 Detroit 40 13 22 5 31 88 125

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87 Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85 Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94 Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118 San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124 Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107 Anaheim 39 11 21 7 29 87 130

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 130 98 Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 Edmonton 39 23 14 2 48 127 112 Montreal 35 17 9 9 43 114 96 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 39 13 22 4 30 104 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3

Colorado 5, Minnesota 4

Toronto 5, Calgary 3

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 2

Montreal 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, OT

Vegas 6, St. Louis 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.