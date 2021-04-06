THROUGH APRIL 5
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|41
|449
|296
|1284
|31.3
|Lillard, POR
|47
|429
|337
|1391
|29.6
|Curry, GS
|42
|407
|225
|1235
|29.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|448
|229
|1260
|28.6
|Irving, BKN
|36
|391
|126
|1008
|28.0
|LaVine, CHI
|47
|460
|209
|1286
|27.4
|Williamson, NO
|44
|444
|264
|1160
|26.4
|Jokic, DEN
|49
|508
|202
|1291
|26.3
|Booker, PHO
|45
|427
|213
|1164
|25.9
|Leonard, LAC
|42
|394
|212
|1081
|25.7
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Mitchell, UTA
|47
|408
|220
|1195
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Young, ATL
|47
|357
|361
|1185
|25.2
|Tatum, BOS
|44
|407
|171
|1109
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|50
|446
|249
|1231
|24.6
|Brown, BOS
|46
|422
|152
|1118
|24.3
|Vucevic, CHI
|49
|477
|107
|1184
|24.2
|Sexton, CLE
|43
|378
|204
|1029
|23.9
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|275
|419
|.656
|Holmes, SAC
|282
|440
|.641
|Allen, CLE
|209
|330
|.633
|Harrell, LAL
|307
|488
|.629
|Williamson, NO
|444
|712
|.624
|Poeltl, SA
|176
|282
|.624
|Ayton, PHO
|309
|506
|.611
|Plumlee, DET
|196
|324
|.605
|Kanter, POR
|248
|412
|.602
|Capela, ATL
|288
|488
|.590
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|44
|211
|414
|625
|14.2
|Gobert, UTA
|50
|167
|494
|661
|13.2
|Valanciunas, MEM
|42
|174
|352
|526
|12.5
|Kanter, POR
|49
|209
|361
|570
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|49
|95
|471
|566
|11.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Sabonis, IND
|47
|120
|412
|532
|11.3
|Jokic, DEN
|49
|140
|397
|537
|11.0
|Ayton, PHO
|49
|158
|371
|529
|10.8
|Randle, NY
|50
|67
|472
|539
|10.8
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|42
|442
|10.5
|Young, ATL
|47
|443
|9.4
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|386
|8.8
|Paul, PHO
|48
|421
|8.8
|Jokic, DEN
|49
|421
|8.6
|Green, GS
|42
|356
|8.5
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|47
|363
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|39
|293
|7.5