NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 5

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 41 449 296 1284 31.3
Lillard, POR 47 429 337 1391 29.6
Curry, GS 42 407 225 1235 29.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Doncic, DAL 44 448 229 1260 28.6
Irving, BKN 36 391 126 1008 28.0
LaVine, CHI 47 460 209 1286 27.4
Williamson, NO 44 444 264 1160 26.4
Jokic, DEN 49 508 202 1291 26.3
Booker, PHO 45 427 213 1164 25.9
Leonard, LAC 42 394 212 1081 25.7
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Mitchell, UTA 47 408 220 1195 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Young, ATL 47 357 361 1185 25.2
Tatum, BOS 44 407 171 1109 25.2
Fox, SAC 50 446 249 1231 24.6
Brown, BOS 46 422 152 1118 24.3
Vucevic, CHI 49 477 107 1184 24.2
Sexton, CLE 43 378 204 1029 23.9

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 275 419 .656
Holmes, SAC 282 440 .641
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Harrell, LAL 307 488 .629
Williamson, NO 444 712 .624
Poeltl, SA 176 282 .624
Ayton, PHO 309 506 .611
Plumlee, DET 196 324 .605
Kanter, POR 248 412 .602
Capela, ATL 288 488 .590

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 44 211 414 625 14.2
Gobert, UTA 50 167 494 661 13.2
Valanciunas, MEM 42 174 352 526 12.5
Kanter, POR 49 209 361 570 11.6
Vucevic, CHI 49 95 471 566 11.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Sabonis, IND 47 120 412 532 11.3
Jokic, DEN 49 140 397 537 11.0
Ayton, PHO 49 158 371 529 10.8
Randle, NY 50 67 472 539 10.8

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 42 442 10.5
Young, ATL 47 443 9.4
Doncic, DAL 44 386 8.8
Paul, PHO 48 421 8.8
Jokic, DEN 49 421 8.6
Green, GS 42 356 8.5
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 47 363 7.7
Morant, MEM 39 293 7.5

Updated : 2021-04-06 23:45 GMT+08:00

